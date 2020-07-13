Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Rever Offshore Wraps Electrical Diagnostics Gig for Serica in North Sea

July 13, 2020

Rever Polaris - Credit: Rever Offshore
Rever Polaris - Credit: Rever Offshore

UK-based subsea services provider Rever Offshore has said it has completed a contract awarded by Serica Energy for work at the Rhum field in the North Sea.

Throughout the two-week campaign, Rever Offshore deployed the multi-purpose dive support and offshore construction vessel, the Rever Polaris, to carry out electrical diagnostics as part of a multi-year campaign of preventive maintenance on the subsea cable network.

Subsequent testing took place via the Polaris and Serica’s Bruce platform, Rever Offshore said. The company did not provide financial details on the contract with Serica.

Serica is owner and operator of the Bruce (98%), Keith (100%) and Rhum (50%) assets consisting of over 25 wells, three bridge-linked platforms and extensive subsea pipelines and infrastructure that tie-in Rhum, Keith and the Western Area of Bruce to the Bruce facilities.

Image Credit: Serica Energy

