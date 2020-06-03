Subsea 7 Secures 'Major' $750M-plus Offshore Wind EPCI Deal

Offshore installation firm Subsea 7 has clinched a major contract with SSE Renewables for the engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of the foundations and inter-array cables for the Seagreen Offshore Wind Farm project, 27km offshore Scotland.

The Seagreen development will be a 1,075MW offshore wind farm, comprising 114 wind turbines located off the east coast of Scotland.

The £3bn offshore wind project on Wednesday reached a final investment decision and financial close, and it was announced that the French oil major Total would buy a 51 percent stake from SSE Renewables.

As for Subsea 7's part, while the company did not say how much the deal would be worth exactly, Subsea 7 defines a major contract as being over USD 750 million.

Seaway 7, the Renewables business unit of Subsea 7, will manage the EPCI of the 114 wind turbine generator foundations and around 300km of associated inter-array cables.

The agreement will immediately secure 30 jobs within Seaway 7's Aberdeen office where the EPCI contract will be managed, with this number expected to reach around 50 jobs at the peak of activity, Subsea 7 said Wednesday.

John Hill, Seagreen Project Director, said: "Seaway 7 brings a wealth of offshore wind knowledge and expertise and we are pleased to welcome them and their Aberdeen team to Seagreen."

Steph McNeill, Executive Vice President - Renewables at Seaway 7, said: "We are looking forward to continuing our successful collaborative relationship with SSE Renewables as we help construct Seagreen.

"We have been active in the UK Renewables sector for over a decade and are very pleased to continue to support the ongoing energy transition in the UK. The Seagreen project will be managed from our Seaway 7 office in Aberdeen, bringing our offshore wind expertise to the largest offshore wind project in Scotland."

Also on Wednesday, SSE Renewables said it had completed and signed the turbine supply contract which had been subject to the FID with MHI Vestas Offshore Wind for the Seagreen offshore wind farm.