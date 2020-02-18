Posco Strikes Gas Offshore Myanmar

South Korea's Posco International has made a gas discovery at the Mahar well offshore Myanmar.

Located in Block A3, the well was drilled using the Maersk Viking drillship in a water depth of 1000 meters.

The Korea Herald has reported that the reservoir could produce 38 million cubic feet of natural gas per day.

POSCO International is also planning further drilling near the location in 2021, after which it will work on the development plan.



Also, further exploration drilling is expected for the Aung Myin prospect, which is located 24km southeast of the Mahar structure.

Posco in October 2019 signed a contract with Maersk Drilling for the 7th generation drillship Maersk Viking, for a three-well campaign offshore Myanmar.



