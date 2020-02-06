Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
BP's Azeri Production Slightly Dips in 2019

February 6, 2020

The Deepwater Gunashli platform, offshore Azerbaijan - Image source: BP
BP said on Thursday that oil output at its projects in Azerbaijan declined slightly last year to 535,000 barrels per day (bpd) or 26 million tonnes for the whole of the year. 

That was down from 584,000 bpd, or 29 million tonnes, in 2018. Associated gas output at the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) oilfields fell to 2.1 billion cubic meters (bcm) last year, from 2.3 bcm in 2018, the BP-led consortium said in a statement.

The oilfields account for most of Azerbaijan's oil production. 

The Sangachal terminal exported about 263 million barrels of oil. This included about 235 million barrels through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline and about 28 million barrels through the Baku-Supsa pipeline, the consortium said. 

The consortium said that its Azeri units produced about 16.8 bcm of natural gas and about 3.5 million tonnes of condensate at the Shah Deniz field last year, up from 11.5 bcm and 2.5 million tonnes in 2018. 

More than 45 million standard cubic meters of Shah Deniz gas was exported daily in 2019. 

(Reporting by Nailia Bagirova and Margarita Antidze; editing by Susan Fenton)

