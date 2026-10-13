Seadrill Secures Offshore Drilling Deals Across Four Countries

Offshore drilling contractor Seadrill has secured new drilling contracts and extensions covering four rigs offshore Indonesia, Malaysia, Angola and in the U.S. Gulf.

In Indonesia, West Carina drillship has been awarded a contract with an undisclosed operator for an estimated firm duration of 880 days, with operations expected to begin in the first half of 2027.

The contract is valued at approximately $420 million for the firm period, including a mobilization fee and excluding additional services, and includes priced options for up to another 880 days.

In Malaysia, Seadrill said all remaining priced options for West Capella drillship had been exercised, extending operations by 120 days and adding approximately $41 million in contract value.

A further 120 days of unpriced options have also been exercised, adding approximately $53 million. Both amounts exclude additional services.

The drillship is now expected to continue working without interruption through February 2028.

In Angola, Sonadrill, Seadrill's 50:50 joint venture with an affiliate of Sonangol, has received a contract extension for Sonangol Libongos drillship.

All remaining priced options have been exercised, extending the rig's current operations by approximately three years and keeping it committed through January 2030.

Meanwhile, in the U.S. Gulf, Sevan Louisiana semi-submersible drilling rig has been awarded a 25-day contract with Kosmos, with operations expected to begin in November 2026.

“The award and extension for the West Carina and West Capella also demonstrate the increasing activity in Southeast Asia that we have anticipated for some time, while the Sonangol Libongos extension underlines the strength of our joint venture in Angola,” said Samir Ali, Seadrill President and Chief Executive Officer.

Seadrill said more than 85% of its available drillship days across the fleet are contracted for 2027.