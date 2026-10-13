Hampidjan to Supply Heavy-Lifting Slings for Cadeler's Wind Ace

Hampidjan Advant has signed an agreement with Cadeler to manufacture and supply heavy-duty lifting slings for the East Anglia TWO offshore wind farm project in the North Sea off the east coast of England.

The equipment will be used aboard Cadeler's new wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV), Wind Ace, during construction of the wind farm, which is owned by ScottishPower Renewables.

The slings will be manufactured by Hampidjan Baltic in Lithuania using high-modulus polyethylene (HMPE) fiber and designed for heavy-lifting operations involving offshore wind turbine foundations and turbines.

The largest slings supplied for the project will measure 190 millimetres in diameter and 64 meters in length, with a breaking strength of 4,000 tonnes.

Their design is based on engineering assessments of load requirements, dimensions and operating conditions specific to the project.

East Anglia TWO will be located in the southern North Sea, more than 30 kilometers off the Suffolk coast, and is expected to have a capacity of up to 960 MW, comprising up to 75 wind turbines.

The agreement follows an earlier collaboration between Hampidjan Advant and Cadeler on Ørsted's Hornsea 3 offshore wind project, for which Hampidjan supplied lifting equipment for foundation installation.

Hornsea 3 is a 2.9 GW offshore wind farm under development in the North Sea, with Cadeler responsible for transporting and installing all foundations and part of the wind turbines.

The latest agreement extends the companies' cooperation to another offshore wind development in UK waters.