TGS, Galdor Partner on AI-Driven North Sea Exploration

Energy data company TGS has signed a framework agreement with newly established Galdor Exploration to use artificial intelligence (AI) and integrated subsurface data to identify exploration opportunities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf and across the wider North Sea region.

Under the agreement, Galdor will gain access to TGS' integrated energy data and technology solutions, while the companies will work together to implement AI-enabled exploration workflows.

The collaboration will include the use of TGS' proprietary Seismic Foundation Model, alongside advanced machine learning techniques intended to support the identification and evaluation of exploration prospects.

Galdor Exploration, established on July 19, 2026, is pursuing a data-driven exploration strategy combining AI-based workflows with the experience of its exploration team.

The company aims to identify and mature exploration opportunities that may have been overlooked or underestimated using conventional exploration methods.

“Galdor’s strategy is built on a conviction that the future of exploration lies in a modern exploration organization, where we combine deep exploration experience with premium subsurface data and next-generation AI-enabled workflows,” said Ørjan Gjerde, CEO and Founder of Galdor Exploration.

“This collaboration reflects our commitment to supporting the next generation of exploration companies with the highest-quality data and cutting-edge exploration technology. By working in a different, more collaborative way with our customers, applying the full scope of our integrated solutions, we aim to accelerate value creation and deliver win-win results,” added Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS.