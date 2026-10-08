Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Seatrium Signs FSRU Conversion Deal with Excelerate Energy

Published

(Credit: Seatrium)
(Credit: Seatrium)

Seatrium has secured an engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) contract from Excelerate Energy to convert an LNG carrier into a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU), with an option for a second conversion.

The project marks Seatrium's first EPCIC FSRU conversion contract for Excelerate Energy, with engineering work expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2026 and delivery targeted for 2028.

The contract covers the installation and integration of regasification facilities, LNG transfer and cargo handling systems, utility and offloading systems, electrical and automation equipment, marine modifications and associated infrastructure.

Once converted, the vessel will have an LNG storage capacity of 170,000 cubic meters and feature tri-fuel diesel-electric (TFDE) power generation and reliquefaction technology.

The vessel will become the 13th FSRU in Excelerate Energy's fleet upon completion.

“This conversion represents an important investment in the continued growth of Excelerate’s LNG infrastructure portfolio and our ability to deliver reliable downstream LNG infrastructure to customers worldwide. Upon completion, the vessel will become the 13th FSRU in our fleet and will expand the reach and capabilities of our LNG infrastructure platform,” said David Liner, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Excelerate Energy.

Seatrium has completed 22 FSRU, floating LNG (FLNG) and floating storage unit (FSU) conversion projects since 2007.

Financial terms of the contract were not disclosed.

Offshore LNG Vessels Industry News Activity North America FSU FLNG FSRU Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

(Credit: SLB)

Chevron Joins SLB, TotalEnergies Digital Subsurface...
© S.Gvozd / Adobe Stock

Iran Set to Keep Hormuz Shut Until Seven Demands Are Met
© Mike Mareen / Adobe Stock

South Korea's $200B US Investment Plan Leaves Alaska LNG...
Normand Scorpion AHTS (Credit: Solstad Maritime)

Solstad Maritime Secures APAC Drilling Support Work for...

Sponsored

DNV-certified chainflex® cables for offshore motion

DNV-certified chainflex® cables for offshore motio

Insight

Got Propane? Adoption in Port & Maritime Accelerates

Got Propane? Adoption in Port

Video

Moby Robotics Gears Up to Take the Subsea Minerals Market by Storm

Moby Robotics Gears Up to Take

Current News

Legasea Launches Subsea Basket Rental Program

Legasea Launches Subsea Basket

Lamprell Picks IMI for Offshore Platforms and Jackets Fabrication

Lamprell Picks IMI for Offshor

Eni Installs ‘World's First’ Purpose-Built Offshore CCS Platform

Eni Installs ‘World's First’ P

TotalEnergies Selects SLB for Global Digital Drilling Program

TotalEnergies Selects SLB for

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine