EnerMech to Support Subsea7 on Trinidad's Ginger Offshore Development

EnerMech has secured a contract by Subsea7 to provide pipeline and subsea pre-commissioning services for the Ginger offshore development project in Trinidad and Tobago.

The contract covers testing, flushing, hydrotesting, water filling, leak testing and commissioning support activities to prepare the project's subsea production system for operation.

The scope will support both the installation and commissioning phases of the development.

EnerMech will execute the work using personnel, technical expertise and equipment already based in Trinidad and Tobago and the wider Caribbean region, alongside its global pipeline and subsea specialists.

"Our established presence in Trinidad and Tobago brings significant advantages to projects of this scale. By combining local knowledge and experienced personnel with equipment already available within the region, we can support our customers with a responsive and efficient delivery model," said Darrel Sookdeo, EnerMech's Vice President for the Caribbean.

The award adds to EnerMech's portfolio of pipeline and subsea pre-commissioning projects across the Americas and extends its existing relationship with Subsea7.

Financial terms and the contract duration were not disclosed.