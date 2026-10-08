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ExxonMobil Plans Guyana Gas Pipeline Repairs Ahead of Startup

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© Pete / Adobe Stock
© Pete / Adobe Stock

ExxonMobil said on Wednesday that it will conduct maintenance work on a near-shore section of an offshore pipeline near Crane on Guyana's West Coast Demerara, beginning Oct 14.

The work follows an issue identified during inspections earlier this year and is expected to continue until about Dec 1, the company said

ExxonMobil said the pipeline is pressurized with nitrogen and is not yet operational, adding that the line poses no risk to the public or environment during the maintenance period

The company said it aims to finish the repairs before the startup of Guyana's Gas-to-Energy project to avoid future operational interruptions

Guyana's Maritime Administration Department, or MARAD, will issue a notice to mariners operating in the area, ExxonMobil said


(Reuters - Reporting by Dharna Bafna in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Pipelines Industry News Activity South America Oil and Gas

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