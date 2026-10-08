Equinor Finds More Gas at Gullfaks Field in North Sea

Equinor and its partners have made a gas discovery at the Gullfaks South field in the Norwegian North Sea, with estimated recoverable resources of between 3.3 million and 10.3 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe).

The discovery, located about 190 kilometers northwest of Bergen, contains an estimated 0.5 million to 1.6 million standard cubic meters of recoverable oil equivalents.

The exploration well, designated 34/10-D-4 BH, was drilled as a sidetrack during the drilling of a production well, using the Askeladden drilling rig.

“It is very positive that it is possible to make discoveries of this size with such cost-effective exploration wells. These will be profitable barrels that can help maintain activity and production on the Gullfaks field," said Gunnar Egge, Equinor’s vice president for the Gullfaks field.

The discovery lies within the existing Gullfaks production license, which is held by Equinor, Petoro and OMV.