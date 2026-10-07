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Petrobras Picks TechnipFMC for Flexible Flowlines Delivery off Brazil

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(Credit: TechnipFMC)
(Credit: TechnipFMC)

TechnipFMC has been awarded a subsea contract worth between $75 million and $250 million by Petrobras to supply flexible pipe systems for multiple pre-salt developments offshore Brazil.

The contract, awarded following a competitive bidding process, covers the design, engineering and manufacture of flexible flowlines for use across several pre-salt fields.

TechnipFMC said the work will draw on engineering, manufacturing and supply chain capabilities in Brazil.

“This award highlights the confidence Petrobras continues to place in TechnipFMC's execution capabilities. Our industry-leading flexible solutions and ongoing industrialization efforts enable us to deliver greater efficiency, consistency, and predictability as we support Petrobras’ offshore developments and help ensure project timing and performance,” said Jonathan Landes, President, Subsea at TechnipFMC.

Offshore Energy Subsea Industry News Activity South America Oil and Gas

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