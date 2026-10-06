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Chevron Joins SLB, TotalEnergies Digital Subsurface Collaboration

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(Credit: SLB)
(Credit: SLB)

Chevron Technical Center has joined a long-term digital subsurface collaboration between SLB and TotalEnergies to co-develop technologies for reservoir engineering and geoscience.

The collaboration, known as Arena, was established by SLB and TotalEnergies in 2024 and will now include Chevron as its second global operator.

Chevron will contribute investment, intellectual property and technical expertise, including capabilities in uncertainty analysis, optimization and field development planning, to help shape the development of scalable digital subsurface technologies.

Arena is focused on technologies designed to improve decision-making across reservoir engineering and geoscience workflows as operators manage increasingly complex reservoirs and growing volumes of subsurface data.

“This collaboration brings SLB’s digital and subsurface expertise together with operator knowledge to help develop technologies for reservoir engineering and geoscience. Chevron adds valuable experience and perspectives that will help strengthen how we address complex subsurface workflows and field development decisions,” said Rakesh Jaggi, president of SLB’s digital business.

Subject matter experts from Chevron and TotalEnergies will work within SLB technology centers, bringing operator experience directly into technology development and shortening feedback loops between product development teams and operators.

“Chevron is working to advance digital capabilities to unlock greater value from our subsurface resources. Through Arena, we are combining our world-class expertise in uncertainty analysis with digital technologies and AI-enabled workflows to improve decision quality, accelerate insights, and enhance operational efficiency,” added Jitendra Kikani, Chevron vice president of Subsurface.

Chevron, TotalEnergies and SLB previously collaborated on the Intersect reservoir simulator.

Arena will build on that work with a focus on open, scalable and extensible digital subsurface technologies.

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