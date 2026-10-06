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MISC Names First of Three LNG Carriers for QatarEnergy

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Th’ailib LNG Carrier (Credit: MISC)
Th’ailib LNG Carrier (Credit: MISC)

MISC has named Th’ailib, the first of three new 174,000-cubic-metre liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers secured under long-term charter agreements with QatarEnergy, at Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) in South Korea.

Th’ailib will enter a firm 15-year charter with QatarEnergy starting in 2026, with two additional vessels scheduled for delivery as part of MISC's participation in the energy company's LNG fleet expansion programme.

The three vessels form part of the second phase of the program. MISC previously participated in its first phase through a consortium arrangement involving 12 LNG carriers, bringing its involvement across the two phases to 15 vessels.

Th’ailib is equipped with dual-fuel engines, a reliquefaction system, high-performance anti-fouling hull coating and an air lubrication system aimed at improving fuel efficiency and energy use and reducing emissions intensity.

The vessel also features navigation, safety and monitoring systems and was designed and built in accordance with applicable International Maritime Organization requirements and international maritime standards.

The vessel's name is derived from Jabal Thuaileb in Qatar's Fox Hills district and from the Arabic word for ‘fox’.

The naming ceremony on October 6 was attended by representatives of QatarEnergy, MISC, Samsung Heavy Industries and DNV.

“LNG will continue to play a critical role in meeting the world’s growing need for affordable energy while supporting the broader transition towards lower-emission energy systems, with Qatar remaining a major supplier to markets around the world.

“Against this backdrop, MISC is privileged to support QatarEnergy’s ambitions and remains focused on delivering the performance that will sustain this partnership well into the future.As the first of three newbuild LNG carriers secured by MISC under our long-term time charter agreement with QatarEnergy, she reflects the strength we have built over decades as an LNG shipowner and the confidence placed in our ability to own and operate sophisticated maritime assets safely, reliably and efficiently,” said Zahid Osman, MISC President and Group CEO.

Shipbuilding Offshore Vessels Industry News Activity Asia Maritime LNG Carriers Oil and Gas

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