KBR to Support Aramco’s Marjan Offshore Field Upgrade

KBR has been awarded a contract by Saudi Aramco to provide engineering and project execution services for upgrades to offshore facilities at the Marjan oil and gas field in the Arabian Gulf.

The scope covers key offshore processing, gas compression and power infrastructure facilities and is intended to support production capacity following recent developments at the field.

The project will also support associated gas processing and upgrades to offshore assets through the integration of digital technologies, automation and power system enhancements.

"For KBR, this award reflects our long project execution relationship with Aramco. By combining our deep offshore engineering expertise with advanced automation and digital integration, we aim to help achieve Aramco’s expectations,” said Jay Ibrahim, President, Sustainable Technology Solutions, KBR.

Engineering work is expected to be carried out primarily from KBR's Houston and Al-Khobar offices.

The Marjan oil and gas field is located in the Arabian Gulf off Saudi Arabia's eastern coast. Aramco's Marjan increment program is an integrated development aimed at increasing the field's production capacity.