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Chevron Names New Oil, Products and Gas President

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Eimear Bonner (Credit: Chevron)
Eimear Bonner (Credit: Chevron)

Chevron’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Eimear Bonner will become president of the company's Oil, Products & Gas business from January 1, 2027, as part of a senior leadership reshuffle that will also install Jeff Gustavson as its new CFO.

Bonner will take responsibility for operations across Chevron's oil, products and gas value chain, including capital allocation, asset performance and value chain optimization.

Mark Nelson, currently vice chairman and executive vice president of Oil, Products & Gas, will remain vice chairman but shift his focus to Strategy and Business Development. He will be responsible for identifying and advancing opportunities aimed at strengthening Chevron's portfolio, competitiveness and long-term growth.

Jeff Gustavson, currently president of New Energies, will succeed Bonner as CFO, overseeing audit, controller, investor relations, tax, treasury and business planning activities worldwide.

Brent Gros, currently president of Offshore, will replace Gustavson as president of New Energies. Gros will lead Chevron's lower-carbon businesses covering hydrogen, power, carbon capture, offsets and biofuels, while also overseeing the company's artificial intelligence strategy.

“Mark, Eimear, Jeff and Brent bring a combination of operational expertise, strategic perspective and a proven ability to deliver results across our business. Their experience, judgment and commitment to excellence will help position Chevron for continued success in an evolving energy landscape,” said Mike Wirth, Chevron’s Chairman and CEO.

All four leadership changes take effect on January 1, 2027.

People Industry News Activity North America Oil and Gas

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