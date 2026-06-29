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Petronas Unit Probes Cause of Fire at Offshore Platform in Malaysia

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© currahee_shutter / Adobe Stock
© currahee_shutter / Adobe Stock

Vestigo Petroleum, a subsidiary of Petronas Carigali, has contained a fire that broke out at its West Lutong Vent A (WLV-A) facility offshore Sarawak in Malaysia and launched an investigation into the cause of the incident.

The fire occurred at about 2:00 p.m. on June 25 at the offshore facility, according to Petronas.

The company said it was working closely with relevant authorities and had taken necessary precautionary measures to manage the risk of exposure.

No injuries have been reported, and the personnel was not affected, according to Petronas, which added the incident posed no immediate threat to surrounding communities or the environment.

Industry News Activity Asia Safety and Security Oil and Gas Fire Incident Inspection & Repair & Maintenance ROV & Dive Support Construction Vessel

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