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Eni, NOC Bolster Libya’s Gas Production with Sabratha Project Start-Up

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© corlaffra / Adobe Stock
© corlaffra / Adobe Stock

Eni and Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) have started production from the Sabratha Compression Project offshore Libya, a development aimed at sustaining and increasing gas output from the Bahr Essalam field.

The project, developed through the Mellitah Oil & Gas joint venture, is located about 100 km offshore and includes the installation of a new 1,600-ton compression module on the Sabratha platform.

The module is equipped with new compression trains with an overall compression capacity of about 440 million standard cubic feet per day (MMscfd).

Eni said the new facilities will enable production under low-pressure conditions, offsetting the natural decline of the Bahr Essalam field and increasing gas production by about 800 million cubic meters per year, along with associated condensate.

The additional volumes will support Libya's power generation and exports to Italy through the Greenstream pipeline..

The companies are also progressing two other projects in Libya - the Bouri Gas Utilization Project, where tie-in and commissioning activities are under way following the installation of the Bouri Gas Recovery Module, and Structures A&E, which is being developed to bring two offshore gas fields into production.

Eni has operated in Libya since 1959 and produced about 162,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the country in 2025. The company said it currently has three development projects under execution in Libya with total investments of about $10 billion.

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