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Bouri Gas Project Modules Sail for Installation Offshore Libya

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(Credit: National Oil Corporation - NOC)
(Credit: National Oil Corporation - NOC)
(Credit: National Oil Corporation - NOC)
(Credit: National Oil Corporation - NOC)

Mellitah Oil and Gas has completed fabrication and assembly works for equipment linked to the Bouri Gas Utilization Project ahead of schedule, with overall progress reaching 69% versus a planned target of 62%.

The project, aimed at developing the offshore Bouri field, is scheduled to begin production in September 2026 and is designed to utilize up to 125 million cubic feet per day of natural gas while achieving zero flaring at the field.

Mellitah, a joint venture between Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) and Italy’s Eni, said a ceremony was held in Ravenna, Italy, to mark the completion of the fabrication phase.

The company said the cargo vessel transporting the modules had begun its voyage to the Bouri field, around 130 km north of Tripoli, with arrival expected within 10 days ahead of installation and tie-in work with Platforms 3 and 4.

The project includes upgrades to offshore facilities and installation of subsea pipelines, including a 14-inch, 8-km pipeline linking the platforms and a 10-inch, 20-km pipeline connecting the Bouri field to the Sabratha platform and the Mellitah industrial complex.

The development contract was awarded to Saipem in August 2023 and has a total budget of $1.565 billion, Mellitah said, adding that around $928 million had been spent by December 2025.

Subsea Industry News Activity Africa Oil and Gas

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