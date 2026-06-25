ONGC Expands BP Partnership with Western Offshore Basin Services Contract

India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) and BP have signed a technical services contract aimed at enhancing production from fields in India's Western Offshore Basin, expanding a collaboration that began at the Mumbai High field in 2025.

Under the agreement, BP has been appointed as the technical services provider for ONGC's fields in the Western Offshore Basin.

Comprising 43 blocks, the Western Offshore Basin is ONGC's most prolific hydrocarbon-producing basin and has contributed to India's energy requirements for more than four decades.

ONGC will retain complete ownership and operational control of the assets, while BP will work with ONGC's teams to identify and implement interventions across reservoirs, wells and production facilities.

The collaboration is aimed at moderating natural production decline, improving hydrocarbon recovery and operational efficiency, and supporting sustained production growth.

Under the terms of the contract, BP will receive a fixed fee for the first two years, followed by a service fee linked to a percentage share of revenue generated from net incremental hydrocarbon production. No additional details were revealed.

The agreement builds on a technical services contract signed by the two companies for the Mumbai High field in February 2025.

The companies said the first year of collaboration at Mumbai High helped moderate production decline and deliver growth through optimization of existing wells, enhanced surveillance and reservoir, well and facility management initiatives.

"Building on the encouraging outcomes at Mumbai High, this expanded collaboration will support improved recovery, greater efficiency and sustained production growth," said Arun Kumar Singh, ONGC Chairman and Chief Executive.

"We look forward to bringing BP's global expertise to support enhanced production from the Western Offshore Basin and strengthen India's energy security," added Kartikeya Dube, BP India Chairman and BP Senior Vice President.

ONGC accounts for about 64% of India's domestic crude oil and natural gas production.