New Wildcat Well on Equinor’s Drilling Agenda for North Sea

The Norwegian Offshore Directorate (NOD) has granted Equinor a drilling permit for a wildcat well in the North Sea.

The permit is wellbore 16/4-14 in production license 1174 S.

The license is operated by Equinor with 80% stake, with partner Petoro holding the remaining 20% working interest.

The drilling operation will be conducted with COSL’s COSLInnovator semi-submersible drilling rig.

The rig is able to operate in water depths up to 750 meters and is designed for North Sea, Norwegian Sea and worldwide use in harsh environments.