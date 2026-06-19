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New Wildcat Well on Equinor’s Drilling Agenda for North Sea

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COSLInnovator (Credit: COSL)
COSLInnovator (Credit: COSL)

The Norwegian Offshore Directorate (NOD) has granted Equinor a drilling permit for a wildcat well in the North Sea.

The permit is wellbore 16/4-14 in production license 1174 S.

The license is operated by Equinor with 80% stake, with partner Petoro holding the remaining 20% working interest.

The drilling operation will be conducted with COSL’s COSLInnovator semi-submersible drilling rig.

The rig is able to operate in water depths up to 750 meters and is designed for North Sea, Norwegian Sea and worldwide use in harsh environments.

Drilling North Sea Industry News Activity Europe Oil and Gas

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