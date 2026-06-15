Saipem Ships Giant Neptun Deep Jacket from Italy to Black Sea Project

Saipem has completed the load-out and departure of a giant jacket structure destined for the Neptun Deep gas development in the Romanian Black Sea, marking a major milestone for what is set to become the European Union's largest offshore natural gas project.

The jacket departed from Saipem's shipyard in Arbatax, Sardinia, following completion of fabrication and load-out operations.

Developed jointly by OMV Petrom and Romgaz, the Neptun Deep project is expected to require total investments of up to $4.6 billion (€4 billion) and is viewed as a key project for strengthening regional energy security and diversifying European gas supplies.

Weighing approximately 7,500 tonnes, the jacket is one of the largest structures ever built at the Arbatax yard. The structure stands around 135 metres tall and has a base measuring roughly 50 meters by 50 meters.

The jacket was constructed horizontally and is being transported in that position to the Black Sea, where it will be lifted upright and installed by Saipem's heavy-lift vessel Saipem 7000. Once positioned on the seabed, it will be secured using eight steel piles measuring 2.5 meters in diameter.

Saipem was awarded the Neptun Deep contract in August 2023. Its scope includes engineering, procurement, construction and installation of the offshore gas production platform. The jacket fabricated in Sardinia will support a topside structure currently being built at Saipem's Karimun yard in Indonesia.

The company is also responsible for subsea infrastructure at the Domino and Pelican gas fields, located in water depths of approximately 1,000 meters and 125 meters respectively, as well as installation of a 160-km, 30-inch gas export pipeline and an associated fiber-optic cable linking the offshore facilities to the Romanian coast.

The Neptun Deep project is expected to play a significant role in increasing Romania's gas production and reducing Europe's reliance on imported energy supplies once production starts.