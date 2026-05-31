SBM Offshore Wins Contracts for SEAP-I and SEAP-II FPSOs

SBM Offshore has been awarded contracts by Petrobras for two FPSO projects located in the Sergipe-Alagoas basin, located in the northeastern part of Brazil.

SBM Offshore will design, build and operate FPSOs SEAP-I and SEAP-II. The consortia led by Petrobras will own the FPSOs and SBM Offshore will operate them for an initial period of 6.5 years under separate operations and maintenance contracts.

The design of both FPSOs is based on SBM Offshore’s leading Fast4Ward® program that incorporates the company’s 11th and 12th new build, multi-purpose floater hulls.

The SEAP-II FPSO (P-87) will be designed to produce 120,000 barrels of oil per day, will have associated gas treatment capacity of 425 million standard cubic feet per day and water injection capacity of 120,000 barrels per day. Delivery of the FPSO is expected in 2030. The FPSO will operate in the Sergipe-Alagoas basin offshore Brazil, approximately 80 kilometers off the coast and spread moored in approximately 2,500 meters water depth.

The SEAP-I FPSO (P-81) will be designed to produce 120,000 barrels of oil per day with associated gas treatment of 355 million standard cubic feet per day and water injection capacity of 200,000 barrels per day. Delivery of the FPSO is expected in 2031.The FPSO will operate in the Sergipe-Alagoas basin offshore Brazil, approximately 100 kilometers off the coast and spread moored in approximately 2,500 meters water depth.

The FPSOs will be connected to an export pipeline for direct gas delivery to shore. This configuration allows associated gas produced offshore to be transported to shore for commercial use, supporting domestic gas usage in Brazil while minimizing flaring and reinjection offshore. The integration of gas treatment and export infrastructure enhances the overall value of the developments by monetizing gas alongside oil production and represents a step forward in the treatment of gas onboard SBM Offshore’s FPSOs.



