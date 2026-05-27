Bourbon Wins Prime Energy Contract in Philippines

Bourbon has won a long-term offshore services agreement, comprising of a three-year firm period with a two-year extension option with Prime Energy Resources Development B.V. to support its offshore operations in the Philippines.

This is the company’s first collaboration with Prime Energy.

The result of a commercial partnership with Bahtera Sri Kandi Pte Ltd (BSKPL), the contract is scheduled to start in August 2026, with the deployment of the Bourbon Liberty 237, operated and managed by Bourbon.

The AHTS will undergo a dedicated conversion program enabling it to carry methanol for offshore operations. The upgrade program includes tank conversion, installation of dedicated pumping systems and nitrogen inert gas system, adapted pipelines and protective coatings, following approval by the maritime authorities and ABS classification society.

The vessel will support Prime Energy’s Shallow Water Platform (SWP), performing condensate tanker lifting, static towing, AHTS operations as well as methanol supply to the SWP.



