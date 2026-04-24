Njord Survey Inks Equinor Pipeline Inspection Deal in Europe

Njord Survey has secured a three-year framework agreement with Equinor for pipeline inspection and integrity work across European waters.

The contract includes an option to extend for one additional year and covers geophysical surveys and offshore operations.

Njord Survey said the agreement builds on previous collaborations and will support offshore operations through high-resolution surveys and vessel operations with low CO2e emissions.

The company said offshore campaigns under the agreement will be executed with carbon-neutral operations.

“Our teams at sea and onshore have shown exceptional collaboration and precision. This is a great example of how advanced technology, strong client collaboration, and our commitment to sustainability go hand in hand. Equinor has one of the highest focuses on quality and HSE in the world, which aligns perfectly with our own rigorous HSE work and operational philosophy,” said Philip Ljungström, Project Director at Njord Survey.

“We push boundaries, deliver smarter and safer solutions, and do it while maintaining a net-zero mindset. I’m proud of our people – their dedication to effective operations and carbon-neutral surveys continues to set new standards for sustainable offshore surveying,” added Martin Wikmar, Chief Executive Officer of Njord Survey.