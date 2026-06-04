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Motive Offshore Acquires Subsea Tech Firm C-Kore

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(Credit: Motive Offshore)
(Credit: Motive Offshore)

Motive Offshore Group has acquired subsea cable monitoring and integrity technology company C-Kore in a move aimed at expanding its testing, inspection and certification (TIC) capabilities.

The acquisition is expected to increase the contribution of Motive’s Certification & Inspection division to around 35% of total company turnover and adds a technology-focused element to the company’s portfolio, including research and development capabilities and proprietary intellectual property.

C-Kore develops subsea testing and measurement tools used for fault-finding, installation and decommissioning activities. The company's automated testing systems are designed to support fault detection and installation operations while reducing vessel and personnel requirements.

The Yorkshire-based company will continue to operate under the leadership of Operations Director Greg Smith and Sales and Marketing Director Cynthia Pikaar. The location provides access to a regional talent pool in electronics and software engineering.

Headquartered in Scotland, Motive provides equipment, engineering and inspection services to the renewables, oil and gas and decommissioning sectors, with operations in 78 countries and 11 bases across Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific.

According to Motive, the acquisition supports its strategy of providing integrated equipment, services and technology solutions across the energy sector, while creating opportunities to expand C-Kore’s presence in offshore wind and decommissioning markets.

“C-Kore’s proven, technology-led capabilities not only complement our subsea testing and inspection services by aligning with the developing requirements of our existing client base, but also underline our objective to provide integrated and highly transferable equipment, services and technology across the energy sector,” said Dave Acton, CEO of Motive Offshore Group.

Technology Mergers & Acquisitions Offshore Energy Subsea Industry News Activity Europe Decommissioning Oil and Gas

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