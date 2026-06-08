Saab UK Celebrates 40 Years of Subsea Robotics

Saab UK is celebrating 40 years of Seaeye subsea robotics, innovation and engineering, focused on improving safety and performance in underwater operations.

Founded in 1986 to address the risks of deep‑water offshore operations, Seaeye pioneered electric remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) that reduce human exposure in challenging subsea environments. This safety‑led approach has remained central to the company’s development and was further strengthened when Seaeye became part of Saab in 2007, supporting long‑term investment and global growth across commercial and defense markets.

Today, operating in the UK from its Fareham campus, Saab produces the world’s largest range of electric ROVs from a single manufacturer, with over 1,100 systems delivered to customers in 74 countries. Its systems are used across 13 industries, including critical undersea infrastructure, offshore energy and marine science, helping customers manage risk in complex and demanding environments.

Over the years, Seaeye vehicles have been used to support a huge range of applications, from surveying a long lost 18th Century ship wreck by the Colombian navy, to safely inspecting underwater energy infrastructure in crocodile infested waters in Indonesia

Saab’s focus on safety-led innovation is reflected in the Seaeye portfolio, which ranges from high‑performance ROVs such as Seaeye SR20 all‑electric workclass ROV, Seaeye Leopard and Seaeye Cougar‑XTi, to the rapidly deployable Seaeye Falcon. Advanced solutions including Sabertooth, a hybrid AUV/ROV, and the eM1‑7 electric manipulator, further extend operational reach, dexterity and control, supporting safer and more efficient subsea operations across a wide range of environments.

As the subsea domain becomes increasingly strategic, Saab UK continues to invest in all‑electric systems, remote operations and next‑generation technologies to meet future challenges.