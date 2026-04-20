Mermaid Renews Subsea Vessel Deal as Decom Work Grows

Mermaid Subsea Services (UK) has extended its contract for the subsea support vessel Island Valiant, reinforcing its position in the North Sea decommissioning market.

The vessel has supported Mermaid’s operations in the region for the past three years, including well plug and abandonment (P&A) and inspection, repair and maintenance (IRM) campaigns.

The new agreement commits the vessel to operations in the basin for a further 12 months as activity in the North Sea is expected to increase.

Mermaid, which has operated in the UK market since 2021, said it has built up expertise in subsea decommissioning over the past five years.

“The North Sea decommissioning market is at a pivotal moment, with operations set to ramp up in the coming months and years. Over the last five years, we have built up an expertise and knowledge which has established us as a leading provider in the region.

“By committing to the basin for another 12 months, we’re continuing to provide our customers with an expertise in well decommissioning and asset integrity that will be conducive to safe, streamlined and profitable operations,” said Scott Cormack, Regional Director of Mermaid Subsea Services (UK).

The company said it completed 10 wellhead severances and a well intervention for the Anasuria FPSO in 2025, following a record 2024 in which it plugged and abandoned 30 wells, the highest number of vessel-based well decommissioning operations completed in a single year in the basin.

Mermaid also completed a fast-track subsea recovery project in late 2025, involving casing and conductor severance, seabed excavation, structure recovery and waste management operations.