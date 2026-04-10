OneSubsea to Supply Production Boosting System for Shenandoah Field

OneSubsea, a joint venture backed by SLB, Aker Solutions and Subsea7, has secured a contract by Beacon Offshore Energy to supply a subsea boosting system for the Shenandoah field in the Gulf of America.

The contract covers delivery of a high‑pressure, high‑temperature (HPHT) multiphase boosting system designed to enhance recovery and accelerate production from the deepwater field.

SLB said the system is engineered to operate above 15,000 pounds per square inch, addressing conditions that exceed the limits of conventional subsea technologies.

"Our engagement with BOE began in January 2025, enabling us to design a subsea boosting solution tailored to the field’s operating conditions. As operators continue to invest in deepwater projects in the Gulf of America, this type of technology plays a critical role in accelerating production and improving recovery,” said Andreas Fjellbirkeland, Vice President, Processing Systems at SLB OneSubsea.

In October 2025, Beacon Offshore Energy completed the ramp-up of the four development wells as part of the first phase of its operated deepwater Shenandoah field, reaching the target rate of 100,000 bopd/117,000 boepd.

The field features the Shenandoah floating production system (FPS), installed on Walker Ridge 52 at water depth of approximately 5,800 feet, which has a nameplate capacity of 120,000 bopd and 140 mmcfd.

The FPS has been designed as a regional host facility that will enable development of additional resources including the Beacon-operated Monument and Shenandoah South discoveries which together with Shenandoah are expected to hold recoverable resources of nearly 600 MMBOE.