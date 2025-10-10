Beacon Offshore’s Shenandoah FPS Marks Deepwater Production Milestone

Texas-based exploration and production company Beacon Offshore Energy has completed the ramp-up of the four development wells as part of the first phase of its operated deepwater Shenandoah field, reaching the target rate of 100,000 bopd/117,000 boepd.

Well productivity as well as reliability and uptime metrics of the Shenandoah floating production system (FPS) have conformed to expectations and the ramp up to target rate was accomplished within 75 days following first production, Beacon Offshore said.

The production at the field, located off the coast of Louisiana in the Gulf of America, officially started in July 2025.

The Shenandoah reserves, located at reservoir depths of approximately 30,000 feet true vertical depth, are being developed utilizing industry leading high pressure 20,000 psi technology which Beacon expects to facilitate development of other similarly situated fields in the Inboard Wilcox trend.

The Shenandoah FPS, installed on Walker Ridge 52 at water depth of approximately 5,800 feet, has been placed into service with a nameplate capacity of 120,000 bopd and 140 mmcfd.

The FPS has been designed as a regional host facility that will enable development of additional resources including the Beacon-operated Monument and Shenandoah South discoveries which together with Shenandoah are expected to hold recoverable resources of nearly 600 MMBOE.

Beacon is joined by HEQ Deepwater and Navitas Petroleum in the Shenandoah development