Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Suriname, Guyana Plan Cross-Border Team for Join Gas Projects

Published

© Peter Hermes Furian / Adobe Stock
© Peter Hermes Furian / Adobe Stock

Suriname and Guyana plan to create a joint technical team to explore the development of natural gas production projects between the two South American countries, Suriname's oil minister told Reuters.

The team, which could be installed next month, would mark a major step forward for Suriname and Guyana, which have long discussed the possibility of cross-border collaboration on natural gas development. Any future gas project to emerge would be the first of its kind for the two countries.

Experts involved in the project will need to consider a litany of factors including the total volume of natural gas available, infrastructure requirements for both countries and how the gas will be used, Patrick Brunings, Suriname's minister of oil, gas and environment, said in an interview during the Guyana Energy Conference.

Combining the countries' gas resources could make them more appealing to investors, he said.

"There are some volumes that are not interesting yet (in Guyana), that's the same for Suriname. But if you combine, the volumes might be more attractive," Brunings said.

Guyana's minister for natural resources did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Oil companies will not play a role on the joint technical team initially, but may be included in the future.

"We first want to come together country-to-country, to see what the opportunities are," Brunings said.

Suriname needs to discuss the idea of developing gas projects with Guyana with TotalEnergies, Chevron and APA, he added. The three energy firms are among Suriname's key partners in oil projects.

Exxon Mobil, which operates the oil consortium that currently produces all of Guyana's output, would also need to get on board, Brunings said.

In an interview on Tuesday, Exxon Upstream President Dan Ammann said the company has not had discussions about collaborating on gas with Suriname.

Brunings conceded that companies are likely to focus on developing oil first because it is more profitable, and natural gas projects would need to make financial sense. The technical team will work toward signing a memorandum of understanding, or a non-binding agreement, to explore joint gas projects, Brunings said.


(Reuters - Reporting by Kemol King and Sheila Dang in Georgetown, Guyana; Editing by Nathan Crooks and Lincoln Feast)

Industry News Activity South America Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

(Credit: TPAO)

Turkey’s TPAO, Shell Partner for Offshore Exploration in...
COSLProspector rig (Credit: COSL)

Equinor Drills Dry Well in Barents Sea
© corlaffra / Adobe Stock

US Issues License to Support Oil and Gas Exploration in...
(Credit: ExxonMobil)

ExxonMobil Buys Guyana FPSO for $2.3B, SBM Offshore Keeps...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

BW Offshore, McDermott Unveil Blue Ammonia FPSO Concept (Video)

BW Offshore, McDermott Unveil

Current News

Borr Drilling Reports Revenue Drop but Improved Outlook

Borr Drilling Reports Revenue

Trinidad Hopeful for Offshore Gas Projects with Venezuela

Trinidad Hopeful for Offshore

Viridien Teams Up with NVIDIA to Accelerate Seismic Imaging Workflows

Viridien Teams Up with NVIDIA

Dolphin Drilling, Vantris Ink Marketing Deal for Blackford Dolphin Semi-Sub

Dolphin Drilling, Vantris Ink

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine