Indonesia Locks In LNG Supplies from Inpex' Abadi and Eni’s South Hub

A unit of Indonesian state utility Perusahaan Listrik Negara said on Friday it had signed heads of agreement with Italy's Eni and Japan's Inpex to buy 830 cargoes of liquefied natural gas, or about 48.5 million metric tons, between 2027 and 2047.

The unit said it would buy 37.5 million metric tons of LNG from Inpex's Abadi LNG hub in the Masela block over 15 years starting from 2032, and it would also buy 11 million metric tons of LNG from Eni's South LNG hub from 2027 to 2037.





(Reuters - Reporting by Bernadette Christina and Fransiska Nangoy; Writing by Stanley Widianto; Editing by John Mair)