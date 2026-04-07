Fire at ONGC's Offshore Platform Injures 10, Operations Normalized

India’s state-owned oil firm Oil and Natural Gas Limited (ONGC) has contained the fire that broke out at its SHP platform in the Mumbai High offshore field, with multiple workers sustaining minor injuries.

The company said the incident occurred at around 17:45 local time on April 6, 2026, with the fire subsequently extinguished.

Ten personnel sustained minor injuries and are receiving medical care, ONGC said, adding that all are in stable condition.

Operations at the platform have since been normalized, the company said, without providing further details on the cause of the incident.

Mumbai High, operated by ONGC, is India’s largest offshore oil field and has been producing since the 1970s. The company has been pursuing redevelopment and enhanced recovery programmes at the mature asset to sustain output.