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BW Energy Extends Dussafu License off Gabon to 2053

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MaBoMo production facility (Credit: BW Energy)
MaBoMo production facility (Credit: BW Energy)

BW Energy has agreed a 25‑year extension of the Dussafu Marin production license offshore Gabon.

Following an agreement with the Ministry of Oil and Gas of the Gabonese Republic, the license period has been extended from 2028 to 2053.

The extended license provides long‑term visibility for production, investments, and reserve development at BW Energy’s core producing asset.

It supports the continued execution of ongoing projects at Dussafu, including MaBoMo Phase 2 and the planned Bourdon development.

According to the company, the new timeline also strengthens the foundation for future infrastructure‑led growth opportunities across the adjacent Niosi and Guduma licences, both operated by BW Energy.

“The extension is an important milestone for BW Energy and reflects our strong partnership with the Gabonese authorities. It provides a robust long‑term framework for continued investment and production growth across the Dussafu area,” said Carl K. Arnet, CEO of BW Energy.

BW Energy is the operator of the Dussafu license with 73.5% interest, while Panoro holds 17.5% stake, and Gabon Oil Company the remaining 9% interest.

Industry News Activity Africa Oil and Gas

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