BW Energy Makes ‘Substantial’ Oil Discovery Off Gabon

BW Energy has made a ‘substantial’ oil discovery with good reservoir quality on the Bourdon prospect in the Dussafu license, offshore Gabon.

The well was drilled by Borr Drilling’s Norve jack-up rig to a total depth of 4,135 meters.

Evaluation of logging data and formation pressure measurements confirm approximately 34 metres of pay in an overall hydrocarbon column of 45 meters in the Gamba formation, making it the largest hydrocarbon column discovered to date in the Dussafu license.

The discovery is located approximately 15 kilometers west of the BW Adolo floating, production, storage and offloading (FPSO) unit and 7.5 kilometers southeast of the MaBoMo production facility.

BW Energy is the operator of the Dussafu license with 73.5% interest, while Panoro holds 17.5% stake, and Gabon Oil Company the remaining 9% interest.

“The Bourdon appraisal well again confirms the significant resource potential of the Dussafu licence, which holds multiple additional prospects.

“We will now carefully review the drilling results, but initial data indicates the potential for establishing a new development cluster with a production facility following the MaBoMo blueprint. We are evaluating a second sidetrack to further appraise the discovery,” said Carl K. Arnet, CEO of BW Energy.

“We are very pleased with the outcome of our latest drilling success on Dussafu at the Bourdon prospect. Once the final data from the well and an appraisal side-track, which may be drilled, is available we will work to delineate the extent of this exciting new discovery and provide an update on estimated resources.

“What is apparent even at this early stage is that we have potentially established the foundation for a new development cluster on the block, which holds multiple additional prospects and leads.

“Bourdon is the final operation in the current Dussafu drilling campaign that has now resulted in four significant oil discoveries and eight new production wells across the Hibiscus / Ruche hub which, in addition to the six pre-existing wells at the producing Tortue field, has increased total gross production on the block to around the 40,000 bopd level,” added John Hamilton, CEO of Panoro.