PV Drilling Names New ‘Super Rig’ ahead of April Operations

Petrovietnam Drilling & Well Service Corporation (PV Drilling) has named and commissioned its multi-purpose jack-up rig PV DRILLING IX in Ho Chi Minh City, with operations expected to begin in April 2026.

The rig, described by the company as a high-specification unit, has been upgraded and reactivated as part of its long-term development strategy and will support drilling activities across Southeast Asia.

Nguyen Xuan Cuong, President and Chief Executive Officer of Petrovietnam Drilling & Well Service Corporation, said the reactivation and commissioning of the PV DRILLING IX rig marks an important step in the company’s long-term strategy, while also contributing to efforts to realize sustainable development goals and ensure national energy security.

With the addition of PV DRILLING IX, the company’s fleet now comprises six jack-up rigs and one semi-submersible tender-assisted rig, all of which are currently under contract across markets including Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia and Brunei.

The rig is built to the Friede & Goldman JU2000E design and is equipped with automated drilling and pipe-handling systems, as well as integrated equipment to support simultaneous operations.

PV DRILLING IX is capable of operating in water depths of up to 129.5 meters and drilling wells to depths of up to 30,000 feet, with accommodation for up to 170 personnel.

The unit has previously operated in the North Sea, the Middle East and Southeast Asia and is expected to enhance the company’s capacity to provide drilling and well services in the region.