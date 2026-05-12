FOS Picks Incat Crowther to Design Fast CTV Fleet for Shell’s Brunei Ops

Fast Offshore Supply (FOS) has selected Incat Crowther to design a fleet of 10 new DP2 fast crew transfer vessels (CTVs) for offshore operations supporting Brunei Shell Petroleum, a joint venture between Shell and the Government of Brunei.

The 55-metre aluminum vessels will transport offshore personnel and cargo to Brunei Shell Petroleum assets and will be built at multiple shipyards in the region, including FOS’s own yard in Singapore.

The vessels will each carry up to 80 passengers and 150 tonnes of cargo at speeds of up to 30 knots, according to the companies.

Construction of the fleet began in late 2025, with the first vessels expected to enter service in early 2027.

Incat Crowther said the project will use its digital shipbuilding process to enable simultaneous construction across multiple shipyards while maintaining identical specifications across the fleet.

The vessels will feature DP2 positioning systems, gangway systems for offshore personnel transfers and cargo decks of up to 200 square meters.

“Constructing this fleet across multiple shipyards will enable rapid deployment of the new vessels and has been made possible by our digital design and shipbuilding process.

“Each shipyard receives an identical, highly detailed digital package containing everything required for construction – from structural arrangements through to internal routing of auxiliary systems, electrical cable trays and HVAC. This approach ensures that despite the complexity of a multi-location build, all ten vessels will be delivered to an identical design and specification, providing FOS with a consistent, reliable fleet,” said Ed Dudson, Managing Director Europe at Incat Crowther.

“FOS and Incat Crowther have teamed together to successfully win this highly competitive international tender process, we're pleased to be working together on the design and delivery of this important new fleet. Incat Crowther’s dedication to genuine collaboration throughout the tender and design phase has been highly valued and has resulted in a vessel design which we are incredibly proud of, and one which is tailored specifically to the needs of our clients at Brune Shell Petroleum,” added Chew Kia Hoe from FOS.