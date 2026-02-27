TotalEnergies Eyes Long-Term LNG Supply from Alaska LNG Project

TotalEnergies has signed a preliminary agreement with Glenfarne, lead developer of the Alaska LNG project, for the long-term offtake of 2 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) over 20 years, subject to a final investment decision on the project.

The proposed Alaska LNG project, located on the U.S. Pacific coast, is the only federally authorized LNG export terminal in the region and is planned to have a total capacity of 20 Mtpa.

The development is positioned to supply Asian markets directly, offering shorter shipping routes and strengthening transpacific energy ties.

The Alaska LNG project aims to meet growing LNG demand in Asia while benefiting from its Pacific coast location, which is expected to enhance logistical flexibility and competitiveness. The project has strong political and institutional support in the United States.

"We look forward to offtaking LNG from Glenfarne’s Alaska LNG project. The Alaska LNG project is indeed very well geographically positioned to better serve our Asian customers. It also illustrates TotalEnergies’ ambition to consolidate its position as a leading buyer of U.S. LNG, while diversifying its supply sources.

“TotalEnergies is indeed very proud to have been the number one exporter of U.S. LNG in 2025 with 19 Mt representing 18% of the whole U.S. production, out of which 14 Mt for Europe,” said Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies.

“TotalEnergies is one of the most sophisticated LNG market participants in the world. Alaska LNG offers a unique Pacific orientation that complements TotalEnergies’ supply strategy and provides Asian customers with direct access to U.S. gas. We are proud to add another partner of their caliber to the project,” added Glenfarne Chief Executive Officer and Founder Brendan Duval.

TotalEnergies said it exported 19 million tonnes of U.S. LNG in 2025, making it the largest exporter from the country. The company is active across the LNG value chain in North America, with upstream gas production in Texas, Oklahoma and offshore U.S., as well as investments in projects including Cameron LNG and Rio Grande LNG in the United States, Energia Costa Azul in Mexico and Ksi Lisims LNG in Canada.

It also offtakes LNG from U.S. terminals such as Sabine Pass LNG, Freeport LNG and Corpus Christi LNG.