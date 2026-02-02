Dajin, Zima Plan Offshore Wind Foundations Plant at Spain's Gijon Port

China-based offshore wind foundations manufacturer Dajin Heavy Industry and Spanish industrial group Zima Equity Investments have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to jointly develop an offshore wind foundations manufacturing facility at the Port of Gijon in Asturias, northern Spain.

Under the agreement, the partners plan to establish a manufacturing plant at the Port of Gijon capable of producing foundations for offshore wind projects serving the European market and other global regions. The project also aims to position the port as a marshalling hub for European offshore wind developments.

The planned facility is expected to support the regional economy and strengthen Asturias’ role in Europe’s energy transition, with an emphasis on integrating local subcontractors and suppliers into the project’s supply chain.

“New Plant and Marshalling Port will constitute a strong economical impulse for Asturias and its growing importance for the European energy transition. It is the aim of Parties that several local subcontractors and suppliers will be involved in the supply chain of the New Plant,” said Miquel Zorita, Corporate Development Director at Zima.

“This Joint-Venture is an important step for development of local European content by Dajin. It will strengthen Dajin’s global supply chain of foundations but it also reflects commitment of Dajin to European manufacturing ecosystem.

“The New Plant can be subject to extensions and can cover in the future full scope of foundations: bottom-fixed and floating structures, enabling to supply all possible products for shallow-water and deep-water projects for European but also in the future for the US-market,” said Artur Pielech, Business Development Manager at Dajin Heavy Industries.

Dajin Offshore is the largest private Chinese fabricator of offshore wind monopiles, transition pieces, jackets, floating foundations and offshore towers, with an annual steel fabrication capacity of about 1.5 million tonnes. The company produces large-diameter monopiles and operates from its own open-sea port, and has outlined plans to expand production to larger monopiles and floating foundations by the end of 2025.

Zima, headquartered in Madrid, employs more than 2,500 people and has operations across Spain, France and Latin America, with activities spanning engineering, steel, naval and offshore, energy and industrial sectors.

The Port of Gijon, also known as Port of Musel, is one of northern Spain’s key deep-water ports, serving offshore wind projects, roll-on/roll-off traffic and bulk cargo supplies for major steel plants in Gijon and Aviles.