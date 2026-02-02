First Turbine Stands Tall at Dominion Energy’s 2.6GW US Offshore Wind Farm

Dominion Energy has completed the installation of the first offshore wind turbine for the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) project, the largest such project in the United States.

In a regulatory filing, submitted by Dominion Energy on January 30, 2026, the company informed the first turbine for the 2.6 GW offshore wind project has been installed, with the first electricity expected in the first quarter of 2026.

The 176 Siemens Gamesa 14 MW wind turbines for the project are being installed by Charybdis vessel, the United States' first Jones Act-compliant offshore wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV), built at Seatrium’s AmFELS shipyard in Texas.

According to the project update, all 176 monopiles have been installed, as well as 119 transition pieces out of 176 total, with 57 awaiting installation. Dominion Energy said 183 km out of 418 km of inter-array cables have also been laid.

The company noted that 126 turbine towers and 121 nacelles have so far been fabricated, with 54 towers and 30 nacelles having arrived at Portsmouth Marine Terminal, while the fabrication of 48 blade sets has also been completed, with 26 received at the terminal.

Dominion Energy sad the project now stands 71% completed, reducing the further project risk.

The third offshore substation for the project is expected to be installed by the end of the first quarter of 2026, following the installation of the first two, completed in March and November.

On January 30, 2026, Dominion Energy provided an update for the CVOW project including changes in total project cost and expected completion date that reflect the temporary suspension of work from the December 2025 U.S. Department of Interior’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOM) order until a preliminary injunction was issued in January 2026 as well as additional estimated costs associated with tariffs.

Estimated total project costs for CVOW, inclusive of contingency and excluding financing costs, have increased from approximately $11.2 billion to approximately $11.5 billion.

The project is now expected to be completed in early 2027, and once fully operational, it will be able to power 660,000 Virginia homes.