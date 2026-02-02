Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
TGS Moves to Expand Multi-Client Seismic Data Activity in Libya

Published

Energy data and intelligence firm TGS has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with North Africa Geophysical Company (NAGECO), a subsidiary of the Libya National Oil Corporation (NOC), marking an important step toward expanding multi-client data activities in Libya.

The LOI establishes a framework that enables further multi-client collaboration with TGS, subject to final contractual arrangements and regulatory approvals.

The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to advancing high-quality subsurface data and supporting Libya’s upstream development through modern, fit-for-purpose data and technology solutions.

“We are encouraged by NOC’s confidence in TGS and our multi-client capabilities. Our focus is on delivering trusted data quality, technology and expertise that supports informed decision-making and long-term value creation for Libya’s energy sector,” said David Hajovsky, Executive Vice President, Multi-Client at TGS.

TGS has a long-standing track record of delivering multi-client data solutions globally, including seismic reprocessing and integrated subsurface intelligence. Further updates will be provided as the collaboration advances and definitive agreements are finalized, TGS noted.

