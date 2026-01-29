Worley Nets Equinor’s Framework Deal for Norway Offshore Assets

Worley has been selected by Equinor to enter into a framework agreement to provide offshore support services for selected oil and gas facilities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

The framework agreement is expected to cover offshore maintenance, installation and modification work at a number of installations, including the Sleipner and Johan Sverdrup facilities.

The agreement is scheduled to start in May 2026 and will run for five years, with options for extension.

The award builds on Worley’s existing relationship with Equinor and represents a further step in expanding long-term service arrangements between the two companies in Norway.

“We value the trust Equinor has placed in Worley through this framework agreement, reflecting our strong local presence and expertise in Norway, supported by our global network of additional specialized resources to support Equinor’s offshore operations as required”, said Chris Ashton, Chief Executive Officer of Worley.