Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Energean Forecasts Lower 2026 Gas Production

Published

(Credit: Energean)
(Credit: Energean)

Energean on Tuesday forecast 2026 production of 140-150 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (kboed), below last year's numbers, as the gas producer looks to expand operations and boost output amid geopolitical disruptions.

Shares of the FTSE-250 company were down 2.6% at 882 pence at 0813 GMT.

The Eastern Mediterranean-focused gas producer had suspended operations in Israel last year due to geopolitical risks, and has been streamlining costs to boost profits and focus on acquisitions and contracts that can bolster output.

Energean is also expecting planned shutdowns for the Katlan project in Israel this year, weighing on its forecasts, along with a short‑term natural decline in Egypt ahead of new drilling activity.

The company said 2025 production averaged 154 kboed, adding it was assessing new M&A opportunities, particularly in West Africa, as it aims to expand further in Israel, Egypt and enter West Africa to grow the business.


(Reuters - Reporting by Rishab Shaju in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman and Eileen Soreng)

Middle East Industry News Activity Production Oil and Gas Mediterannean Sea

Related Offshore News

Stella Energy 1 MOPU (Credit: Drydocks World)

Akrake’s Sèmè Field Set for Early February Production...
Illustration (Credit: Gulf Marine Services)

Gulf Marine Services Lines Up First Fleet Addition in 10...
(Credit: Tengizchevroil)

Kazakhstan’s Chevron-led Tengiz Field Halts Production...
© Mike Mareen / Adobe Stock

Saudi Aramco and Commonwealth LNG Ink Long-Term Supply...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

OE’s 2025 Top of the Festive Video Pops: Santa Goes Offshore

OE’s 2025 Top of the Festive V

Current News

JERA Lifts First LNG Cargo From Barossa Gas Project in Australia

JERA Lifts First LNG Cargo Fro

Chevron-Led Joint Venture Discovers Hydrocarbons Offshore Nigeria

Chevron-Led Joint Venture Disc

Europe Turns to Offshore Wind to Curb Dependence on US Gas

Europe Turns to Offshore Wind

US Invites Industry Input on Potential Offshore Oil Leases in California

US Invites Industry Input on P

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine