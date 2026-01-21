Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Seadrill Firms Up Offshore Drilling Workload with Multi-Region Contract Awards

Published

West Capella drillship (Credit: Seadrill)
West Capella drillship (Credit: Seadrill)

Offshore drilling contractor Seadrill has secured multiple contract awards for its West Capella, West Elara and West Carina drilling rigs across Malaysia, Norway and Brazil.

In Malaysia, the ultra-deepwater drillship West Capella secured a well-based contract with an undisclosed operator.

The program is expected to start in the second quarter of 2026 for an estimated duration of 440 days, with priced options for three additional wells. The total contract value for the firm term is approximately $157 million, including a $5 million mobilization fee and excluding additional services.

In Norway, the West Elara jack-up rig secured an accommodation contract with Equinor on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The program is anticipated to begin in the third quarter of 2026 and continue into the fourth quarter of 2027, with a total contract value of $78 million, plus three priced options of three months each.

Prior to the award, Seadrill reached a mutual agreement with the current contract holder to make the rig available, resulting in a net increase of $23 million in total contract value.

In Brazil, Seadrill said the West Carina drillship’s current contract has been extended through April 2026.

“We are excited to confirm these important contracts with several of our long-standing customers. The reactivation of the West Capella materially enhances Seadrill’s earnings potential in a region with reinvigorated demand for offshore drilling.

“In Norway, the West Elara’s contract with Equinor represents a harmonious solution to a potential gap in the rig’s operations, reaffirming that Seadrill’s collaborative approach with customers continues to create value for all stakeholders,” said Simon Johnson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Seadrill.

