All Turbines Stand Tall at Ørsted’s 920MW Offshore Wind Farm in Taiwan

Ørsted has completed the installation of the last wind turbine at the 920 MW Greater Changhua 2b and 4 offshore wind farms in Taiwan.

Located 35 - 60 kilometers off the coast of Changhua County in Taiwan, Greater Changhua 2b and 4 comprises 66 Siemens Gamesa 14 MW SG 14-236 wind turbines.

Offshore construction of the 920 MW project began in February 2025, with wind turbine installation starting in April, executed by wind turbine supplier Siemens Gamesa using Cadeler’s newly built installation vessel, Wind Maker.

The wind turbine installation program for the 66 turbines was completed in only 275 days, Ørsted noted.

The Greater Changhua 2b and 4 offshore wind farms are the first of their kind in the Asia-Pacific region to supply renewable electricity to Ørsted’s corporate customer on the project under a corporate power purchase agreement signed in 2020.

Since achieving first power in July 2025, the project has been delivering renewable energy to the national grid.

The focus now for the project is to efficiently continue the commissioning of the wind turbines, the electrical system testing, and the finalization of offshore cable works.

Full commercial operation of Greater Changhua 2b and 4 is expected in the third quarter of 2026.

“Completing the offshore wind turbine installation for a 920 MW project within a single installation season is a significant achievement, particularly given the short weather window and challenging sea conditions in the Taiwan Strait. It reflects our disciplined execution, rigorous risk management, and close coordination across marine operations, logistics, and installation planning, all underpinned by a strong safety culture,” said Jayaram Naidu, Managing Director of Greater Changhua Offshore Wind Farms at Ørsted.