MODEC Hires DOF for Mooring Job at ExxonMobil's Oil Project off Guyana

Illustration (Credit: MODEC)
DOF Group has secured a large turn-key contract by MODEC Guyana to carry out mooring pre-lay work for the Hammerhead floating production, storage and offloading vessel (FPSO) unit, set for deployment at ExxonMobil’s project offshore Guyana.

Under the contract, DOF’s North America subsea team will deliver project management, engineering, procurement, logistics, transportation and offshore installation using its own vessels and in-house capabilities.

Offshore execution is scheduled for the second and third quarters of 2027.

Pile installation will be performed using the Skandi Implementer, while the Skandi Skansen will be used for installation of the mooring lines.

“I am pleased to see how DOF is increasingly recognised as global turn-key contractor combining our in-house expertise in subsea and mooring installation with the top of the class assets,” said Mons S. Aase, chief executive of DOF Group.

The Hammerhead FPSO is being developed by MODEC after the company was awarded the full engineering, procurement, construction and installation scope following ExxonMobil’s final investment decision (FID) for the project in September 2025.

The FPSO will have an initial average production capacity of 150,000 barrels of oil per day, along with associated gas and water. It will be moored in water depths of about 1,025 metres using a SOFEC spread mooring system.

Hammerhead will be MODEC’s second FPSO for Guyana, following the Errea Wittu unit currently under construction for ExxonMobil Guyana’s Uaru project. MODEC will also provide operations and maintenance services for the Hammerhead FPSO for 10 years from first oil.

The Hammerhead project, the seventh on the Stabroek block, is expected to begin production in 2029.

