MODEC Wins ExxonMobil Guyana’s Hammerhead FPSO Contract

MODEC has been awarded a contract by ExxonMobil Guyana to develop an FPSO for the Hammerhead project.

The Hammerhead FPSO will have the capacity to produce 150,000 barrels of oil per day (BOPD), along with associated gas and water. It will be moored at a water depth of approximately 1,025 meters using a SOFEC Spread Mooring System.

The MODEC contract is a Limited Notice to Proceed by ExxonMobil Guyana pending necessary government and regulatory approval. Phase one encompasses front-end engineering and design while phase two covers engineering, procurement, construction and installation.

The notice allows MODEC to start activities related to the FPSO design to ensure the earliest possible project startup in 2029, should the project receive the necessary government approvals. The performance of the second phase (i.e., construction and installation) is subject to government and regulatory approval as well as project sanction by ExxonMobil Guyana Limited and its Stabroek Block co-venturers.

Simultaneously, the operations and maintenance enabling agreement for MODEC’s Guyana fleet has been established to enable the operations and maintenance of multiple FPSOs under a long-term contractual arrangement.

The Hammerhead FPSO will be MODEC’s second for use in Guyana, following the Errea Wittu, which is currently being built for ExxonMobil Guyana’s Uaru project.