Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

MODEC Wins ExxonMobil Guyana’s Hammerhead FPSO Contract

Source: MODEC
Source: MODEC

MODEC has been awarded a contract by ExxonMobil Guyana to develop an FPSO for the Hammerhead project.

The Hammerhead FPSO will have the capacity to produce 150,000 barrels of oil per day (BOPD), along with associated gas and water. It will be moored at a water depth of approximately 1,025 meters using a SOFEC Spread Mooring System.

The MODEC contract is a Limited Notice to Proceed by ExxonMobil Guyana pending necessary government and regulatory approval. Phase one encompasses front-end engineering and design while phase two covers engineering, procurement, construction and installation.

The notice allows MODEC to start activities related to the FPSO design to ensure the earliest possible project startup in 2029, should the project receive the necessary government approvals. The performance of the second phase (i.e., construction and installation) is subject to government and regulatory approval as well as project sanction by ExxonMobil Guyana Limited and its Stabroek Block co-venturers.

Simultaneously, the operations and maintenance enabling agreement for MODEC’s Guyana fleet has been established to enable the operations and maintenance of multiple FPSOs under a long-term contractual arrangement.

The Hammerhead FPSO will be MODEC’s second for use in Guyana, following the Errea Wittu, which is currently being built for ExxonMobil Guyana’s Uaru project.

Offshore Industry News Activity FPSO South America Asia Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

(Credit: SBM Offshore)

Guyana’s Fourth FPSO Ready for Installation
CO2 Capture Solution for FPSOs (Credit: SBM Offshore)

MHI, SBM to Study Application of CO2 Capture Modules for...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Keys to Keeping Offshore Metal Structures Ship Shape

Keys to Keeping Offshore Metal

Current News

Appraisal Well Confirms Bourdon’s Potential for New Development Cluster off Gabon

Appraisal Well Confirms Bourdo

Shell to Complete Marine Survey at Venezuela Gas Field Ahead of License Cancellation

Shell to Complete Marine Surve

Chevron Starts Production at Ballymore Subsea Tieback Project in Gulf of America

Chevron Starts Production at B

Strategic Marine Delivers Another Fast Crew Boat to Truth Marine Services

Strategic Marine Delivers Anot

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine