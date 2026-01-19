Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Philippines Makes First Offshore Gas Discovery in Over a Decade

Published

(Credit: Screenshot/Video by Bongbong Marcos/Facebook)
The Philippines has made its first natural gas discovery in more than a decade after gas and condensate were found at a well near the Malampaya gas field off the island of Palawan, President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. announced.

The well, known as Malampaya East One (MAE-1), is estimated to contain about 98 billion cubic feet of gas in place, Marcos said, adding that the volume would be equivalent to nearly 14 billion kilowatt hours of electricity over one year.

"Initial testing show that the well flowed at 60 million cubic feet per day. This indicates the well has the potential to produce even more, confirming it is a high‑productivity resource comparable to the original Malampaya wells.

"Aside from natural gas, the discovery also includes condensate, which is a high‑value liquid fuel. This additional resources can help support the government's efforts for the stabilization of our power supply," said Marcos.

The MAE-1 well is located about 5 kilometers east of the existing Malampaya gas-to-power project, the country’s only indigenous source of natural gas, Marcos said.

