DNV Approves ModuSpec’s BOP Monitoring Tech for Offshore Use

ModuSpec, MR Group’s rig and well control equipment solutions business, has received Technology Qualification from classification society DNV for its blowout preventer (BOP) real-time monitoring capabilities, clearing the way for wider deployment of its digital well control assurance platform in the Norwegian offshore market.

The qualification applies to ModuSpec’s real-time monitoring workflow within its Argus digital platform and confirms compliance with DNV requirements for performance, robustness and data integrity in safety-critical BOP monitoring and testing.

The approval covers the integration of real-time BOP monitoring into Argus, which consolidates rig and well control data into a single digital environment and provides continuous visibility of BOP status and performance.

The qualification follows an earlier DNV Technology Qualification awarded to Offshore Technical Compliance for its digital pressure testing capabilities. ModuSpec maintains a strategic partnership with Offshore Technical Compliance to deliver integrated well control assurance services.

“DNV’s Technology Qualification is a major milestone for ModuSpec and for our customers. It validates not just our monitoring and testing technology, but the assurance framework around it - from data quality and risk management through to audit trails, reporting and expert support,” said Duco de Haan, chief executive of MR Group.

Argus combines system-generated analytics with structured case management to create an auditable record linking alerts, observations, operator communications and resolution actions.

ModuSpec said its real-time monitoring and digital pressure testing services are designed as part of a broader assurance framework rather than as standalone monitoring tools. The framework includes continuous monitoring, defined escalation processes, integrated case management and end-of-well reporting to support regulatory engagement and condition-based maintenance planning.

“Real-time monitoring is not about replacing offshore decision-making. Our role is to provide independent specialist oversight with a disciplined case management workflow, so developing issues are detected early, clearly documented and communicated quickly to the right people,” added John Hoefler, senior vice president, technical, at ModuSpec.

The service model integrates continuous digital monitoring with 24-hour oversight by senior subsea specialists, supported by supervisory teams. Potential anomalies are reviewed internally before escalation, with all data, correspondence and actions logged to provide traceable records from detection through to resolution.

ModuSpec said the system has been piloted with operators on the Norwegian Continental Shelf and has received positive feedback.

With the DNV qualification now in place, ModuSpec said the platform is ready for broader adoption as regulatory expectations for digital well control assurance continue to develop.