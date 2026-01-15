Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
MODEC Picks Everllence Compression Systems for Brazil FPSO

Published

Centrifugal compressor train type RB by Everllence for the offshore gas production © Everllence
Centrifugal compressor train type RB by Everllence for the offshore gas production © Everllence

MODEC has commissioned Everllence to supply five compressor trains for its new Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) for the Gato do Mato - Orca Project offshore Brazil.

The FPSO will be moored in the pre-salt area of the Santos Basin, approximately 200 kilometers south of Rio de Janeiro, at a water depth of around 2,000 meters. Once in operation, the vessel will have a production capacity of 120,000 barrels of oil and 360 million standard cubic feet of gas per day.

The FPSO Gato do Mato - Orca Project is being developed through a partnership among Shell (50%), as operator, Ecopetrol (30%), and TotalEnergies (20%), with Brazilian state-owned PPSA (Pré-Sal Petróleo S.A.) participating as Production Sharing Contract manager.

According to Everllence, its compression systems will play a key role in maintaining pressure in the Orca field, thereby maximizing production flow and efficiency.

“We’re delighted that MODEC is once again relying on our compression technology. FPSO developments place high demands on availability, execution reliability and long-term support. Our experience in offshore compression, combined with close collaboration with partners such as Solar Turbines and the support of our local PrimeServ organization in Brazil, enables us to meet these requirements throughout the lifecycle of the Orca FPSO,” said Jens Hüren, Managing Director of Everllence Brasil.

Everllence will supply five barrel-type RB compressor trains for two process duties - flash-gas compression and high-pressure gas injection. The flash-gas compression units will be electrically driven, while the gas injection trains will be powered by gas turbines from Solar Turbines.

The companies will work in close coordination across engineering, delivery and lifecycle support.

Everllence PrimeServ in Brazil will provide local service capabilities to support commissioning, operation and long-term maintenance of the compression systems, ensuring proximity to the vessel and fast response times throughout its operating life.

